Nokia 9 PureView has thoroughly impressed photographers with its 5-camera array on the back, capable of delivering some breathtaking and detailed photographs. Mobile cameras have become an important aspect for a phone's success and Nokia 9 PureView leaves no stone unturned in impressive consumers and critics.

The Finnish company HMD Global, which now makes phones under the Nokia brand name, unveiled Nokia 9 PureView during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in February this year. But the premium camera smartphone was made available in many European and US markets, disappointing many fans in India. If you've been eagerly waiting for Nokia's camera flagship in India, here's some good news.

NokiaPowerUser is reporting that Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be launched in India around the end of April, sources in the retail revealed. But media invites still haven't been sent out, raising doubts in the authenticity of the information. If the sourced info is accurate, Nokia should send out invites for its event sooner than later.

There's no other information regarding Nokia 9 PureView's launch in India. The exact release date and official pricing of Nokia 9 PureView remains a mystery in India. But based on the phone's international pricing, we can expect it to cost around Rs 46,999, which makes a suitable price range for most gadget enthusiasts.

As for the device itself, there is no shortage of hype surrounding Nokia 9 PureView. It has impressed critics with its excellent camera performance, which is possible with three 12MP monochrome sensors and two 12MP RGB sensor - all powered by the renowned lens-maker Zeiss and developed in collaboration with Light. The lack of a wide-angle lens might raise some questions, but the photos shot on Nokia 9 PureView speak for themselves.

Nokia 9 PureView features a 5.99-inch Quad HD+ pOLED 18:9 display with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 20MP front camera. The device is IP67 certified for dust and water resistance and packs within a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,320mAh battery with wireless charging support and a USB Type-C port.

Why not Snapdragon 855 you might ask? Well, the phone's price answers that question as HMD tried to keep the cost affordable.