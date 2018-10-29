Nokia has earned a respectable place among known smartphone brands in India and its absence from the industry has now become a distant memory. HMD Global has strategically positioned Nokia at the forefront of an intense smartphone race in India and with every new launch, the Finnish brand's position only gets stronger.

Nokia has launched several Android One smartphones in India, and it is now planning to add one more to the lineup as early as next month. According to a report by 91Mobiles, Nokia 7.1 will make its official debut in India in November where it will remain online-exclusive.

Adding to that, the report has also revealed that Nokia 7.1 would be priced below Rs 30,000. HMD launched the Nokia 7.1 at an event in London earlier this month with a price tag of €299 (around Rs 25,400). Positioning the device in the mid-range premium comes naturally seeing the phone's international pricing and the specs to match that.

While Nokia fans in India wait for the launch of Nokia 7.1 in India, the company showcased the handset at the India Mobile Congress 2018. Since the device has already been launched internationally, we don't have to speculate the specifications and the features of the phone, which is already known.

Nokia 7.1 features a 5.84-inch PureDisplay Full HD+ display with HDR10 support and a notch. The handset boasts the company's signature design, which is in line with other Nokia-branded phones. One of the biggest highlights of the device is the dual rear cameras with Carl Zeiss optics, combining 12MP and 5MP sensors with dual-LED flash. There's an 8MP shooter on the front for selfies and the cameras come equipped with Live Bokeh to get that ideal DSLR-like image.

Under the hood, Nokia 7.1 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, which is paired with either 3GB or 4GB RAM in 32GB and 64GB storage options. Like other Nokia phones, Nokia 7.1 is a part of Google's Android One programme, which means the handset will soon be upgraded from Android 8.1 Oreo to Android 9.0 Pie.

Nokia 7.1 is powered by a 3,060mAh battery with fast charging support. Other features include dual SIM card support, 4G LTE, NFC, Smart amp via aptX and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. With these features, Nokia would have to convince hard to shell out over Rs 25,000, but the company's aggressive pricing approach in the country suggests the handset would well be under Rs 25,000. We'll know more next month, stay tuned.