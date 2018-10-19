HMD Global launched an upgrade to the Nokia X6 in China this week as the Nokia X7, bringing several upgrades to the mid-range smartphone. Nokia X7, which will be called Nokia 7.1 Plus outside China, is yet to make an international debut, but its specs and features are already turning heads.

Of all the new features in the Nokia 7.1 Plus, the camera seems to be a crucial one. Of late, smartphone manufacturers are focusing on cameras as consumers demand better quality images and videos. Nokia is stepping up its game in the camera department with its X7 smartphone.

Nokia 7.1 Plus packs a dual camera set up at the back. The primary sensor is a 12MP Sony IMX363 with 1.4µm pixels, a large f/1.8 aperture, OIS and EIS. The secondary sensor is a 13MP f/2.4 aperture lens with fixed focus, which mainly functions for depth-in-field effect. There's also some AI imaging features like auto-scene detection from 18 settings to boost your photography experience. The setup sounds impressive on paper and there's no way to tell if it is justified in the real-world scenario.

But one thing is for sure – Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus is a charmer when it comes to low-light imaging. And we are not saying this by the looks of the camera configuration, but by assessing the unofficial photo samples shared by a Chinese user on Weibo.

The sample photos shot using Nokia X7 show promising results under challenging light conditions. Of the six photos shared by the user, five of them are against a dark backdrop, capturing the night landscapes of high-rises and buildings.

The Zeiss-branded lenses and capable sensors in the Nokia X7 are illuminating the night shot with some AI tricks. The results do not seem artificial as the handset manages to capture the essence of a night landscape with precise details. The colour reproduction appears to be poor and the darker areas have grains, but we cannot really comment on the clarity based on photos uploaded to a social networking site, which tends to lose pixels.

What makes these samples relatable is the fact that they come from a regular user instead of an official Nokia channel. We'll let you be the judge.