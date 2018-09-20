HMD Global has brought Nokia back into the game by focusing mainly on affordable and mid-range smartphones. The company's X-series has been critically-acclaimed by consumers and critics alike, and a new smartphone under its popular series might be ready for launch soon.

Nokia X6 and X5 were launched in India as Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus, respectively. An upgrade to the current models is in the offing, which rumours are suggesting to be the Nokia 7.1 Plus or the X7 as it will be called in China. MySmartPrice has obtained an official render of the Nokia 7.1 Plus, which not only offer a clearer look at the upcoming phone but also debunks some earlier claims.

The official render shows Nokia 7.1 Plus with a notch display, contrary to earlier reports suggesting an 18:9 aspect ratio screen. The notch itself is not as big as the one found on the iPhone X or as small as Oppo's "Waterdrop" screen, but it is safe to say that it is identical to the one on Nokia 6.1 Plus.

But that's not the only similarity between the Nokia 7.1 Plus and its predecessor. The overall premium glass sandwich design is identical on both Nokia phones, so users might not see a lot of changes in the feel of the device.

The leaked image also shows dual rear cameras with an LED flash and Zeiss branding between the two lenses. There's a circular fingerprint scanner mounted just below the camera module and a Nokia logo below. Nokia branding is also seen under the display, which could have served as an apt position for a fingerprint sensor but it looks the company chose to follow the trend.

We can also see Android One logo at the bottom of the rear panel, which is not surprising. This also promises the Nokia 7.1 Plus to have the latest stock Android OS out of the box, in this case, the Android 9 Pie.

Even with these new clarifications, there's little room to doubt the earlier reports about the remaining features. Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM to mark a significant upgrade over its predecessor. The battery is expected to be bigger and supports 18W fast charging, but the exact specifications of the battery are unknown.

There has been a lot of debate regarding the launch date of the phone, which continues to remain a mystery. But all hints are pointing towards the 2018 launch, so we can expect the official word to drop sometime in the holiday quarter. Stay tuned for updates.