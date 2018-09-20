HMD Global Oy is all geared up to release the mid-range Nokia 5.1 Plus Android One in India later this month.

In August, the Finnish company had announced Nokia 6.1 Plus along with Nokia 5.1 Plus, but only rolled out the former, as it could get at least a month's time on the store shelf and the sale doesn't get cannibalised by the latter. Now, HMD Global Oy is finally ready to reveal the availability and price details of the Nokia 5.1 Plus in India.

The company's official e-commerce partner Flipkart has opened the dedicated Nokia 5.1 Plus page on its website confirming it will go on sale on September 24. However, there is no word on the price and we believe HMD Global Oy will announce it in coming days.

For those unaware, Nokia 5.1 Plus looks identical to Nokia 6.1 Plus in terms of exterior looks but differs in internal hardware.

Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with 5.86-inch HD+ display with an iPhone X-like notch on the top, which houses a front camera and a set of sensors. The screen is made of LCD and features 19:9 aspect ratio.

On the back, it boasts sturdy polycarbonate-based shell with an additional layer of glass-like material top, to offer premium-like feel.

Under-the-hood, Nokia 5.1 Plus houses MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core backed by 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), Android Oreo and a 3,080mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a full day under mixed usage.

As far as the camera is concerned, it boasts 13MP+5MP dual shooters with LED flash on the back and an 8MP snapper on the front. With two cameras, the device offers Portrait Mode, which allows users to adjust the clarity of the scene behind the subject. Users can change focus on the background to get the Bokeh blur effect.

It can be noted that Nokia 5.1 Plus will soon be getting the latest Android Pie and will also be eligible for Android Q update in 2019.

Key specifications of Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus:

Model Nokia 6.1 Plus Nokia 5.1 Plus Display 5.8-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection 5.86-inch HD+ (1520x720) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D glass cover on top OS Android 8.1 Oreo (confirmed to get Android P later this year) Android Oreo Processor 64-bit 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core ( 2.0GHz Cortex A73 x 4 + 2.0GHz Cortex A53 x 4) GPU Adreno 509 ----------- RAM 4GB/6GB 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 16MP RGB sensor (F2.0 aperture & 1.0µm pixel size) + 5MP Monochrome sensor (F2.2 aperture & 1.2µm pixel size) with dual-tone LED flash, AI portrait and scene recognition

Front: 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size , AI selfies with background blur, stickers and face unlock. Main: 13MP (with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), F2.0 aperture) + 5MP (with depth of field lens), LED flash

Front: 8MP with F/2.2 aperture, 80.4-wide angle view Battery 3,060mAh (3,000mAh) with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (0% to 50% charge within 30 minutes of charging) 3,060mAh Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) 4G-LTE (Cat. 4.2) with Dual VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano+nano or microSD), Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type C USB Port, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), FM, A-GPRS/GLONASS/BDS/Galileo,3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, Type C USB port Dimensions 47.2 x 70.98 x 7.99~8.59 mm 149.51 x 71.98 x 8.096 mm Weight 151g ------------ Colors Black, Blue and Silver Dark black, Glacier white and Baltic sea blue Price 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage: Rs 15,999 To be announced in September 2018

