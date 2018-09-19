After launching the global variants of the Nokia X6 and the Nokia X5 series, HMD Global Oy is planning to announce the upgraded version X7. Before the company could make the official announcement, pictures of the device have made its way to the internet revealing that it will be very different in terms of overall design.

GizChina has got hold of the two images showing the display panel inside out. In the first photo, the Nokia X7 has thin bezels on the left and right sides, while the top and the bottom edges are slightly thicker.

It can be noted that Nokia X7, unlike the Nokia X6 and X5 series, doesn't have the iPhone X-like notch on top. This change will definitely impress those who hate the uni-brow phones. It is said to sport a 5.9-inch screen full HD+ screen with 2160x1080p resolution.

Word on the street is that the Nokia X7 will come packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor and 18W fast charger. Other specifications such as camera, RAM, storage and battery capacity are yet to be ascertained.

However, we don't have to wait much longer, as reliable reports have indicated that the Nokia X7 might break covers in late October or early November. Initially, it is expected to be made available in China. Later, the company will expand the availability of the Nokia X7 in global markets with a different moniker, probably as the Nokia 7.1 Plus similar to Nokia 6.1 Plus (aka Nokia X6) and Nokia 5.1 Plus (aka Nokia X5).

In a related development, HMD Global Oy is also said to be working on the flagship Nokia 9 series. Recently leaked images of the device have indicated it might come with not two or three, but five cameras on the back -- a first in the smartphone industry.

As of now, Huawei P20 Pro, the world's top-rated (as per DxOMark ratings) camera phone in the market, comes with three snappers. Many fans and tech critics will be eager to see how the photo sample quality will turn out in the Nokia 9.

