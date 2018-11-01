A few weeks ago, HMD Global Oy had announced to release Android Pie soon to the Nokia 6.1 and the 6.1 Plus and as promised, it has commenced the software roll-out with several improvements.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer, HMD Global made the official announcement on Twitter that Google's latest sweet pastry dough-flavoured mobile OS is available for both the Nokia 6.1 and the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Prior to the roll-out, there were some complaints from the Nokia 6.1 Plus owners that the images looked little dark compared natural colour and now, Sarvikas has claimed that the Android Pie update for Nokia 6.1 Plus will come with improvements to make the device's camera take better images than before.

Here's how to install Android Pie update on Nokia 6.1 and 6.1 Plus:

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

4. Your phone is now updated

The device owners can also check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates, and check for the new firmware.

Now that the Nokia 6.1 and the 6.1 Plus are getting the new Android Pie, the company is slated to expand the availability of the latest Google software to the Nokia 8 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco before the end of November.

Android Pie: Key features you should know

In addition to the October 2018 Google security patch, Android 9 brings several new features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

One of the major highlights of Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much a user is obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them.

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. It also helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

