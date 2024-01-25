.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that, due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new era of peace and security has started in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Home Minister said that after the abrogation of Article 370, there has been a 70 percent decline in total terrorism-related incidents, an 81 percent reduction in civilian deaths, and a 48 percent decline in the deaths of security forces. This shows that a new era of happiness and peace has begun in Jammu and Kashmir.

While launching the e-bus service in Jammu through video conferencing from New Delhi, Amit Shah said that there were 2,654 incidents of organized stone pelting in 2010, which were reduced to zero in 2023.

"There were 132 incidents of organized strikes in 2010, while not a single incident took place in 2023", he said, adding, "Similarly in 2010, 112 civilians died in stone pelting, in 2023 not a single civilian died and in 2010 the number of civilians injured in stone pelting was 6235, which is zero today".

Amit Shah added that the Modi government is strictly cracking down on terror financing, sealing, and freezing the assets of terrorists, and has also outlawed several terrorist organizations to crack down on them.

Asks youth to register their names in electoral rolls

Union Home Minister said that today is "National Voters Day" and that our country functions in a democratic system and its smallest unit is the voter of the country.

The Home Minister exhorted all youth above 18 years of age to register their names in the electoral rolls, become part of the democratic process, and strengthen democracy in India and Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, Panchayat elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 in which 74 percent of voting took place, Block Development Councils (BDCs) elections were held in October 2019 in which 98 percent of voting was recorded and 3,650 Sarpanches were elected in 4483 constituencies.

"In this way, the Modi government has allowed 35,000 Panches, Sarpanches, and public representatives of local bodies to work in a democracy", he said, adding, "Now fresh delimitation is taking place here in which reservation arrangements are being made so that the deprived people will be able to get their rights".

Stone pelting, strike, organized protest over in J&K.

Union Home Minister said that today 209 successful candidates of the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Examination-2024 batch have also received their appointment letters. These include 96 officers of the Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service, 63 officers of the Account Gazette Service, and 50 officers of the Police Service.

He said that from today on, a new beginning is being made in the lives of these officers, and the thinking of these officers at this point will help pave the way for their entire lives.

Shah said that due to the transparent system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime, these officers have gotten these jobs based on merit. He said that during PM Modi's tenure, jobs were provided not based on recommendation slips but based on examination papers.

He said that earlier it was impossible to get a job without political recommendation or corruption.

Shah said that now Jammu and Kashmir is going through a phase of change, and instead of terrorism, bomb blasts, firing, stone pelting, and strikes, studies, schools, colleges, various institutions, industries, and infrastructure are being seen here.

Amit Shah said that today 885 people have also received appointment letters under compassionate appointment.

He said that after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A since August 2019, 34,440 vacancies have been filled out of which 24,000 have been filled by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board, 3900 by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, 2637 by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 2436 by Jammu and Kashmir Bank. Shah said that no scope for corruption has been left to fill these appointments.