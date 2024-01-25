As many as 2.31 lakh new voters have been added to the final electoral rolls of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir taking the total number of voters to 89.93 lakh.

These new voters were added after a four-month-long special summary revision exercise that started in September 2023 to include new voters in the electoral rolls.

Among the 86.93 lakh voters in Jammu and Kashmir, there are 44.35 lakh males and 42.58 lakh females. The final electoral rolls were published by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jammu and Kashmir PK Pole leading to the culmination of a four-month-long Special Summary Revision.

According to an official, 86,000 names have been deleted because of death, shifting, or other reasons, besides corrections in the details of 1.45 lakh electors during the process.

The final electoral rolls have been published in all polling stations, offices of electoral registration officers, and district election officers and hosted on the website of the chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir.

The total number of voters in the electoral roll which was published on November 22, 2022, was 83,59,771. Out of them, 42,91,687 were males, 40,67,900 were females, and 184 Third Gender. The Electoral Population Ratio increased from 0.52 to 0.58 during the Special Summary Revision in 2022.

As per the detailed directions of ECI, the process of special summary revision of the electoral roll with a qualifying date of January 1, 2024, was carried out.

The general public was made aware of how to apply and where to apply for addition, deletion, correction, and transposition in the electoral roll.

The toll-free number and voter helpline app usage were also prominently highlighted while carrying out a public awareness campaign. The period for filing claims and objections was up to November 30, 2023, during this period, four special camps were held on November 4, 5, 18, and 19 last year.

The Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), as per the detailed directions of the ECI, accepted claims and objections and following due process, decided on them by January 12, 2024.

Four special-roll observers were appointed to ensure transparency

In order to supervise and closely monitor the total process, four Special Roll Observers were appointed in addition to two Divisional Commissioners.

The Roll Observers visited the offices of EROs, and the Polling Booth and also attended the Special Camps. During their field visit and tabletop exercise, they conveyed the necessary directions so as to make the process comply with the directions of the Commission.

In order to cover the eligible voters of Kashmir migrants, four Special AEROs held camps in their areas, and the process was supervised by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrant).

The endeavor was made to cover specially-abled persons, elders above the age of 80, so as to mark them on electoral rolls. The weaker and vulnerable sections, such as nomads, women, and third gender, among others, were given sufficient attention.

The weekly status of the disposal of claims and objections was put in the public domain. An effort was made to make the electoral roll healthy. Despite holding special meetings and writing DO letters, few Booth Level Agents were appointed by the parties. However, the proactive involvement of members of Panchayat Raj Institutions and other village-level functionaries was well received.

With the publication of the final electoral rolls, 86.93 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their right to franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for the five parliamentary seats of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in April–May this year.