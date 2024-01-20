The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has filed chargesheet against 13 terrorists including one Pakistani in connection with the murder of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma in south Kashmir's Pulwama district last year.

According to the SIA spokesperson, after terrorists killed Sanjay Kumar Sharma, a case was initially registered at Police Station Litter Pulwama under FIR No. 14/2023 but the investigation was later transferred to SIA Kashmir for specialized probe.

The incident occurred at Achhan Pulwama on February 26, 2023, and the subsequent investigation revealed a broader conspiracy originating from across the border.

"The killing aimed to disrupt the revival of peace and communal harmony in the Valley, using the murder of an innocent person from the minority community to fuel communal disharmony and sustain terrorism," the spokesman said.

After taking over the case, the SIA conducted extensive searches across South Kashmir, unearthing vital physical and technical evidence.

This evidence exposed the accused persons' involvement in the crime, including providing logistical support, harboring the accused, and concealing evidence.

Searches conducted at 32 locations during the investigation

During the investigation, SIA conducted five rounds of extensive searches at 32 Locations across the Valley, during which evidence in the shape of mobile devices, incriminating documents viz bank documents and one pistol magazine and live cartridges were seized.

The chargesheet has been filed before the Special Designated Court under the NIA Act at Pulwama against the following persons namely-

Jazim Farooq Wani alias Abrar son of Farooq Ahmad Wani R/o Heff-Shirmal Shopian. Khalid Kamran R/o Pakistan. Zaffar Hussain Bhat alias Khursheed Kashmiri son of Lt. Sana-UllahBhat R/o Livar Sallar Srigufwara, Anantnag. Nassir Farooq Shah S/o Farooq Ahmad Shah R/o Wanteng Mohalla, Bijbehara. Aamir Hussain Wani S/o Ghulam Mohammad Wani. Mohammad Salim, son of late Abdul Aziz Bhat R/o Ashajipora, Anantnag. Shameem Ahmad Bhat alias Uncle S/o Ghulam Hassan Bhat R/o Heff-Shirmal, Shopian. Towseef Ahmad Pandith S/o Late Bashir Ahmad Pandith R/o Jablipora Bijbehara, Anantnag. Sajjad Ahmad Bhat alias Afnan Bhat S/o Ghulam Mohiudin Bhat R/o Goriwan, Bijbehara. Sarjeel Ahmad Bhat S/o Zahoor Ahmad Bhat R/o Reshipora Qaimoh, Kulgam. Danish Ahmad Thokar S/o Abdul Hamid Thokar R/o Chakoora, Shopian. Ubaid Ahmad Paddar S/o Wali Mohammad Paddar R/o Chakoora, Shopian. Sahil Bashir Dar S/o Bashir Ahmad Dar R/o Dhobi-Gath Bijbehara, Anantnag

While investigation continues for accused Yasir Shabir Wani, eight out of the 13 accused, including three juveniles, are currently under judicial custody.

Notably, Jazim Farooq Wani, Danish Hamid Thokar, and Ubaid Ahmad Paddar have been killed in encounters with security forces. Meanwhile, Zaffar Hussain Bhat alias Khursheed Kashmiri and Khalid Kamran are presently absconding.

Accused were acting on instructions of terror handlers sitting across the border

The investigation unveiled that the accused were acting on instructions from terror handlers across the border, maintaining communication via encrypted online messaging platforms. "Notably, Jazim Farooq Wani, who pulled the trigger, received weapon handling training from Nassir Farooq Shah on the directives of Pakistani handler namely Khalid Kamran.

The SIA Kashmir reaffirms to follow the case vigorously in the court of law. "The investigation of the case shall continue and SIA is committed to ensure all the accused who have been a part of the crime in any way are brought justice.

Working as an ATM guard Sanjay was killed by terrorists in Pulwama

On February 26, 2023, terrorists fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit identified as Sanjay Sharma in the Achan area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Sanjay Sharma (40), who worked as an ATM guard, was shot in the chest at point-blank range.