Just a day after Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar entered into their newly married life, the couple has been at the receiving end on social media. Netizens have accused the duo of not following COVID – 19 protocols at their wedding. They have also been accused of ignoring social distancing and face masking of guests at all their functions.

Many pictures and videos from Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding functions have been creating a buzz on social media. Their adorable PDA during their wedding to the incredible romance at the reception party; the couple caught everyone's attention. However, now, the couple is receiving major backlash for being careless and carefree during the pandemic.

Social distancing goes for a toss

Apart from family members and close friends, the wedding festivities were also attended by some of the most popular names in the industry. Mika Singh was seen serenading the couple with his power-packed voice. Aly Goni was seen shaking a leg with his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin at several functions. Rahul Vaidya's Khatron ke Khiladi contestants were also seen in attendance.

Shweta Tiwari made heads turn in her sizzling saree, while Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh couldn't stop flirting with her. Anushka Sen was also seen at her trendiest best. Rakhi Sawant dolled up for the function and even showed the diamond set she gifted to Disha Parmar. Vikas Gupta was also seen rocking his trademark pathani suit style.

Netizens furious

"Is there no covid restrictions in Covid???" asked one user.

"Restrictions sirf aam aadmi ke liye hy those were god," replied another.

"Yaha corona ja chuka h shayad..," said another.

"Government k rules yahan nahi laaagu hote honge," said one.

"Why is no body wearing a face mask?" asked another.

"So no place for social distancing and face masks at celebrity wedding?" opined one netizen.