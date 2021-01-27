Malaika Arora has been ageing like a fine wine. She is not just a fitness icon, but a role model for many. It certainly takes a lot of effort in maintaining such a fabulous figure even at 47 and we respect her for that. The diva, who is known for her uninhibited dancing and leading life on her own terms, often gets trolled. And this time was no different either.

Malaika Arora was spotted today in her gym wear. She wore a pink tee and paired it up with a white and black printed yoga pants. While we couldn't stop gushing over her well-toned bod, a certain section paid attention only on her stretch marks.

Trolls started calling her 'old' over the stretch marks, totally oblivious to how it's not related to age at all. Stretch marks can appear after pregnancy or sudden change in weight, and in both these cases, it's a natural body process. However, trolls were ready to age-shame Malaika for flaunting these.

Sharing her picture, a popular paparazzi Instagram account said, "Malaika doesn't shy away from her stretch marks while posing in her gym wear. Stretchmarks are natural and many women get them post pregnancy. #stretchmarks #malaikaarora".

No qualms

However, soon after the pictures were shared online, the virtual army attacked Arora. While many made fun of her stretch marks, many claimed it was due to old age. "Look at them", "stretch marks!!!", "tummy se age dikh gayi", "getting too old", "now see her actual age" -- were some of the comments on the picture.

However, there was another section that hailed Malaika for flaunting them and making the stretch marks appear normal. "These people bitching Malaika and praising Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston!!! Hypocrisy is at its height!!!!", "Your mother also has them", "She is owning it and slaying it", "what's wrong with stretch marks" -- were some of the positive comments on the picture.

This wasn't the first time Malaika Arora has flaunted her stretch marks. And each time, she has had no qualms about showing it off or tried to hide it.