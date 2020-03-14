It came as a shock to everyone when Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora announced their separation in 2016. The duo got married on December 12-1998, after five years of being in a steady relationship. However, Malaika and Arbaaz parted ways with each other after 18-years of togetherness and got divorced in 2017. The two remain on cordial terms and co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan.

Both of them have moved on with their lives after the separation. While Arbaaz is going strong with model Giorgia Andriani, there is much speculation about Malaika's wedding with Arjun Kapoor. However, Malaika and Arjun have not confirmed this as yet.

Malaika and Arbaaz, in their yesteryears, forged a successful career in the film industry and became one of the power couples of Bollywood.

Malaika Arora net worth

Malaika Arora started off her career with modelling and dancing and went on to work in multiple Bollywood item songs. However, she got a lot of fame with the song 'Chaiya Chaiya' from the movie 'Dil Se' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Priety Zinta.

The song was an instant hit and launched her career in Bollywood. After which Malaika did many more item songs like 'Munni Badnam', 'Anarkali Disco Chali', 'Gur Naal Ishq Mittha' and many more. The actress who is renowned in the industry through the nickname 'Mala' has worked in various films like Housefull 2, Dabangg, Kaante, EMI and many more. She if the face of more than 30+ brands.

The 46-year old actress has been a judge on several shows like Nach Baliye, Nach Baliye season 2, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, India's Got Talent and India's Next Top Model. According to sources Malaika Arora's net worth is around $10 million. She even owns a BMW 7 Series 730LD, an apartment in Mumbai and reportedly charges 1.75 crores for every dance number she does in films.

Arbaaz Khan net worth

Arbaaz Khaan also has a similar journey in the industry. He is a well-known Indian actor, filmmaker, director and producer, typically recognized for his remarkable work in Hindi cinema. Arbaaz started his career in the year 1996 by making his debut with the movie 'Daraar' wherein he delivered an amazing performance as a psychotic wife-beater. The elder brother of Salman Khan also received Filmfare Award in the Best Villain category for his debut film.

Since then Arbaaz started gaining success, as he appeared in a number of multi-starrer hit movies like Garv: Pride and Honour, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Dabangg and so on.

The 52-year-old actor played the role of a villain in the movie Qayamat: City Under Threat which was a successful movie at the Indian box office. He also played some supporting roles in the superhit Priyadarshan films such as Hulchul, Bhagam Bhag and Malamaal Weekly.

As per reports, Arbaaz Khan's net worth is estimated to be around $20 Million.

On the work front, Malaika is currently seen judging a dance reality show, India's Best Dancer, Arbaaz on the other hand, will be seen in Sunil Bohra's 'Jeetenge Hum' which will hit the silver screen on 8th Sept 2020.