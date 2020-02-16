The 65th Filmfare Awards 2020, which took place in Mumbai on February 15, was dominated by Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy which bagged maximum awards in major categories. Ranveer Singh once again won the Best Actor Award beating his toughest contemporary Shahid Kapoor who was nominated for his performance in the most controversial film of the year, Kabir Singh. Without futher ado, let's take a look at the winners of Filmfare Awards 2020.

Best Film

Gully Boy

Best Director

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best Film (Critics)

Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha)

Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Best Actor (Critics)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Best Actress (Critics)

Bhumi Pednekar (Saand Ki Aankh)

Taapsee (Saand Ki Aankh)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Best Music Album

Gully Boy |

Zoya Akhtar-Ankur Tewari

And

Kabir Singh

Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet–Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva

Best Lyrics

Divine and Ankur Tewari

Apna Time Aayega

Gully Boy

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh...Kalank Nahi...Kalank

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shilpa Rao...Ghungroo...War

Best Debut Director

Aditya Dhar - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Debut Actor

Abhimanyu Dassani - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut Actress

Ananya Pandey - Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh

Best Original Story

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki

Best Screenplay

Gully Boy - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar

Best Dialogue

Gully Boy- Vijay Maurya

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ramesh Sippy

Excellence In Cinema

Govinda

RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent

Sashwat Sachdev - URI