We hear several celebrity break-up stories everyday, while few don't really interest us, there are a few which leave us completely heart-broken. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's divorce was one such celebrity break-up. The fact that despite being so different from each other in their personalities, the dapper duo stuck together for several years, had made us all believe in 'love conquers all'. However, we were left jolted when they announced separation.

While both Malaika and Arbaaz have spoken about how their life has been after separation and how they have moved on, they have never spoken about what made the couple reach such a drastic decision. However, it is Malaika's latest social media post on Women's day, which has left many wondering if 'self-esteem' was the reason the duo parted ways.

Malaika wrote, "The happiest women today are not the married ones. They're not the single ones. They're not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly. Women who chose to leave the past behind, worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem."

"They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their anger, tears and bitterness. They realized that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility. They chose to be defined by their present, but not their pasts. They are happy because they don't need validation from anyone. They are happy because they know that they don't need to throw shade on anyone for them to shine. They are happy because they chose to be Queens .... Happy Women's day today n everyday ♥️... #word," she further wrote.

Whatever we post on social media comes from our own thought process, thinking, views, opinions, or experience; and though we don't really know for sure, Malaika's post hints at what could have been the reasons which drove her to this point. Moreover, 'leave the past behind', 'stopped playing victims', don't need validation' these are few of the sentences which make our assumption even stronger.

Malaika has always ensured that she lives her life on her own terms and we we really proud of her for teaching a million young girls what being complete within oneself truly means.