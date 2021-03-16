Karnataka Waqf Board on Tuesday issued a circular barring the use of loudspeakers during azaan, a call for prayers for Muslims, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The decision was taken to prevent increased ambient noise level, the circular read.

"It is observed that increasing ambient noise level around many masjid and dargahs due to generator sets, loudspeakers and public address systems have deleterious effects on human health and the psychological well-being of the people. With the objective of maintaining the ambient standards of noise The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 are in force. The loudspeakers shall not be used in night time which shall mean from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am," the Board said in the circular.

Every mosque calls Muslims for prayers (azaan) five times a day. As per the order, the call for early morning prayer of Fajr on loudspeaker will be restricted, but the rest of the four azaans will continue. The second prayer of Dhuhar is in the afternoon and the remaining three prayers are in the evening between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Karnataka Waqf Board also issued strict orders preventing any use of amplifier or burst sound emitting firecrackers, loudspeaker or public address system in silence zones or face penalty. Any area comprising not less than 100 meters around hospitals, educational institutes and Courts are declared as silence zone, where a limit of 50dB during the day and 40dB during night is in place.

Ten practices for K'taka mosques, dargahs

Karnataka Waqf Board further gave specific instructions for masjids, Dargahs across the state. Take a look at the 10 points below: