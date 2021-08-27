Shilpa Shetty's fans are elated with the actress' return on Super Dancer 4. Shilpa had become an integral part of the dance reality show, which is now in its fourth season. Shetty had stopped appearing on the show after Raj Kundra's alleged porn controversy broke out. There were speculations that the actress would be permanently replaced from the show.

However, makers had confirmed that they had no intention of replacing Shilpa permanently. In Shilpa's absence, few celebs have filled in as celebrity judges. And now, a news portal has revealed the one condition Shilpa had before resuming the shoot. As per a Spotboye report, Shilpa had asked makers not to mention anything about the controversy and also asked no insensitive jokes to be made on the topic.

Makers reveal

"Shilpa was very much on board. There was no plan of asking her to leave. It was her choice to stay away from shooting after whatever happened. When she informed us that she won't be coming we made alternative arrangements. It was up to her to return whenever she thought was the right time. And now we're happy to have her back," Spotboye report quoted the makers saying.

Raveena's dignified gesture

There were reports of Raveena Tandon having been approached by the makers to replace Shilpa Shetty. However, she allegedly refused saying that the show belongs to only Shilpa Shetty. Retiesh – Genelia, Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre filled in as Shilpa's replacement one week each.

Shilpa received a grand welcome on the show and has picked up from where she left. Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu, the co-judges were also elated to see her back.