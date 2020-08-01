As soon as the name of former US president Bill Clinton appeared in the unsealed documents of Jeffery Epstein sex trafficking case, audio of current president Donald Trump talking about Paris Hilton's physical appearance started doing rounds on Twitter to draw similarities between the two powerful men.

More than a decade old audio files of Donald Trump's interview with radio host Howard Stern started to doing rounds on Twitter in which he can be heard praising hotel heiress and socialist, Paris Hilton. The accompanying caption reads that Trump, in the video, is admitting that he found Paris Hilton "beautiful" and that he was sexually attracted to her even when she was just 12 years old.

But that's not the whole truth.

Both the audio clip that is being circulated and the fact check done by Reuters in June this year reveal that Donald Trump though, did call Hilton beautiful when she was 12-years-old, he did not call her sexually attractive.

The said the video was actually recorded in 2003 when Trump had appeared on a radio talk show and was asked about his liking for women. In the interview, Trump discussed which women he finds beautiful or not. It was then he talked about Paris Hilton, his daughter Ivanka's childhood friend.

"Now, somebody who a lot of people don't give credit to but in actuality is really beautiful is Paris Hilton," Trump had said.

Transcript of Donald Trump interview:

"I've known Paris Hilton from the time she's 12, her parents are friends of mine, and, you know, the first time I saw her she walked into the room and I said, 'Who the hell is that?'

Stern: Did you want to bang her?

Trump: Well, at 12, I wasn't interested. I've never been into that. They've sort of always stuck around that 25 (years old) category.

Stern: But even at 12, you were kind of like, wow, she's hot.

Trump: No, but I saw at 12 she was beautiful. Honestly, you know, Paris gets knocked and this and that. But she's very beautiful."

The video first came to limelight in 2016 when Donald Trump announced to run for the President. During his campaign, the video clip from the talk show started doing rounds with some accusing Trump of making inappropriate remarks against a 12-year-old and linking it to his disrespectful attitude towards women.

Hilton, however, wasn't offended by his remark and gave this reply, "It wasn't creepy at all. He's not like that, he's always been so respectful."

She even voted for him during the 2016 Presidential election.