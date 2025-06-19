In the aftermath of the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has clarified that no decision has been made regarding sending the black boxes abroad for decoding. The crash, which occurred on June 12, involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that was en route to London. The aircraft tragically crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff, resulting in the loss of 241 lives, including that of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has emphasized that the decision on where to decode the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and the digital flight data recorder (DFDR) will be made by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) after a thorough assessment of technical, safety, and security considerations. The ministry has urged all stakeholders to refrain from speculation and allow the investigative process to proceed with the seriousness and professionalism it warrants.

A combined unit of the DFDR and the CVR was recovered from the crash site on June 13, with another set found on June 16. This model of aircraft is equipped with two black box sets. The Ministry remains committed to full transparency in the ongoing investigation and will adhere to all mandated protocols and norms to ensure the highest standards of passenger safety and convenience.

Investigation and Safety Measures

The AAIB's investigation is progressing steadily with support from local authorities and agencies. Key recovery work, including site documentation and evidence collection, has been completed, and further analysis is underway. A multi-disciplinary team from the AAIB commenced the investigation on June 12, the day of the crash, with assistance from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) as per International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) protocols.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety across all facets of civil aviation. Passenger safety and comfort remain the highest priority. The Ministry has also emphasized the importance of working together as a cohesive and responsive team to uphold passenger trust and bring operational stability, which has been a cornerstone of Indian aviation over the years.

In response to the crash, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu held separate review meetings with Airport Directors and airline management, including that of Air India. The meetings focused on ensuring a safe and secure airport environment, with instructions to strengthen wildlife hazard management and measures to deter birds and stray animals.