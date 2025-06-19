It's been a week since the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171, which struck the BJ Medical College hostel on June 12, 2025, claiming 241 lives. Disturbing photos and videos from the incident have gone viral on social media, showing the plane's tail crashing into a hostel roof, charred bodies of passengers, and wreckage scattered with belongings.

Among the debris, authorities have recovered numerous valuables and personal items. Rescue operations have continued over the past few days, with DNA tests helping identify victims. Mortal remains are now being handed over to families.

80-tola gold and Rs 15 lakh cash recovered: Air hostess's purse and belongings found intact

Images and footage from the site show half-burnt passports, Indian and foreign currency worth approximately Rs 15 lakh, jewelry valued at around Rs 80 lakh, watches, and other valuables have gone viral on social media.

Take a look:

The belongings, which include over 50 burnt passports, approximately 80 tolas of gold, mostly rings and bangles, expensive watches, around 80 mobile phones, and various currencies like pounds, dollars, euros, and Indian rupees, have been handed over to the police.

The crash site is now under the control of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), and investigations are ongoing. As per reports, items are still being recovered daily, and all found belongings are being deposited at the Meghaninagar Police Station.

Eyewitness said: We used sarees and bedsheets as stretchers

In a report by The Times of India, local volunteer Raju Patel, who reached the crash site within five minutes, recalled the horrifying scene.

"For the first 15–20 minutes, we couldn't even get close. The fire was too intense," he said.

Once emergency services arrived, Patel and his team helped rescue efforts by using sarees and bedsheets as makeshift stretchers for the injured.

Patel, who previously volunteered during the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, said, "I was just 100 meters from the civil hospital when the bomb went off. But the destruction here... the flames... I will never forget this."

Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, stated that all salvaged personal belongings are being documented and will be returned to the victims' families.

"I'm just grateful we could do something," Patel said.

Investigation underway

Meanwhile, a senior official confirmed to a news agency that all personnel involved in the aircraft's pre-flight inspection and ground operations have been interrogated, and their statements officially recorded. The mobile phones of the staff who handled the aircraft shortly before takeoff have been seized for further examination of any suspicious communication or activity.

About the horrific crash

On Thursday, June 12, AI-171 took off from Ahmedabad, bound for London. Just seconds after takeoff, the pilot issued a "Mayday" distress call before the aircraft disappeared from radar and crashed into the BJ Medical College doctors' hostel.

The aircraft was carrying a total of 242 people, including 169 Indian nationals, among them 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian national.