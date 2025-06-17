Tears of goodbye, hearts crying, seeing their offspring for one last time. The mortal remains of the passengers and crew members of the Air India flight are heartbreaking. Social media is filled with visuals of parents and relatives of the plane crash victims. On Tuesday, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's mortal remains were handed over to the family, and his cremation was held in Mumbai.

In a viral video, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's father is seen praying for his son's departed soul. With folded hands and tear-filled eyes, Pushkaraj Sabharwal stood outside his residence in Mumbai's Powai. He was seen crying inconsolably upon seeing his son's mortal remains. The heartbreaking visuals left internet users teary-eyed.

The clip shows the captain's father grieving in tears, hovering around Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's mortal remains, and zooming in on the deceased captain's face to shoot visuals.

Who was Sumeet Sabharwal?

Sumeet was the pilot of the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171 that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12.

The crash claimed the lives of nearly everyone on board and 29 people on the ground, leaving only one survivor.

Sabharwal was piloting the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner when it crashed. He, along with 240 other passengers, was killed in the crash. Besides the passengers, people on the ground also lost their lives, bringing the death toll to 270 so far.

Captain Sabharwal, a seasoned pilot with over three decades of flying experience, was one of the nine Mumbai-based crew members on board the ill-fated London-bound Air India Flight 171.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Sabharwal had logged more than 8,200 hours in the cockpit. However, his colleagues believe his actual flight experience exceeded that figure, noting that the DGCA's current digital system may not fully reflect his extensive aviation history.

As per media reports, one of his relatives said during a media interaction, "He (Sumeet) called his family from the airport and assured them that he would call again after landing in London. The call never came, and his final conversation was likely with air traffic control—just moments before the aircraft went down."

The horrifying crash of an Air India Boeing 787, which claimed 242 lives. Air India Flight AI171, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed into a hospital cafeteria just minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, June 12.

The crash was so devastating that nearly all passengers on board lost their lives, except for one survivor. The deceased included 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian.