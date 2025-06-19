It's been exactly a week since the Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad, claiming the lives of 241 people on board, including the crew and pilots. The horrific tragedy has shattered countless families who had bid joyful farewells at the airport, never imagining it would be their final goodbye. Entire families passed away within seconds, from elderly couples to gay partners, children, newlyweds, and even a politician, all lost to the unforeseen disaster. The landed message that never came, heart numb, eyes moist. A week filled with sorrow and pain.

But one man who miraculously survived and defeated death was Vishwas Kumar. Seated at 11A, near the emergency exit, he managed to escape the wreckage with only minor bruises.

Among the many heartbreaking photos and videos circulating online, one gut-wrenching clip has deeply moved social media users. It shows a man silently breaking down in grief as he waits for his girlfriend's mortal remains. The video, which has left many emotional, was captured after the man learned of his girlfriend's death in the tragic crash.

Journalist Tamal Saha, who shared the video, wrote, "In the hospital waiting room, we found this young man. The body was yet to be handed over. He quietly sat there and wept on his own. He lost his girlfriend. No one by his side — only a bundle of memories he must now live with for the rest of his life."

When asked who he was waiting for, the man softly replied, "My love."

The video quickly went viral, leaving viewers teary-eyed, with many calling it "heartbreaking."

"Who are you waiting… pic.twitter.com/pdxsZhBPPN — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) June 13, 2025

Who is the man in viral video?

The grieving man is model and actor Sagar Patil, who was in a relationship with flight attendant Manisha Thapa. After receiving an outpouring of love and empathy online, Sagar took to his Instagram story to thank everyone for their support and kindness.

According to several reports, Sagar was present at the hospital alongside Manisha's family. A Jansatta report mentioned that he was seen questioning officials about the delay in DNA testing. While Sagar has yet to publicly comment on his relationship or Manisha's passing, social media has already erupted with emotional tributes and debates in the comments section.

Who was Manisha Thapa?

Manisha Thapa was one of the 12 cabin crew members who lost their lives in the AI-171 crash. Originally from Patna, she was the daughter of Raju Thapa, an officer in the Bihar Police. Her uncles serve in the Bihar Special Armed Forces, and though her roots trace back to Nepal, she lived in Patna. Manisha earned her Bachelor's degree in Business Economics from St. Xavier's College, Patna (2014–2017). Mourning her tragic loss, the college planted a tree in her memory.