Ever since the Nizamuddin Markaz issue has kindled, the chief of Tablighi Jamaat, Maulana Saad Khandhlawi has been eluding the police. The sources close to him on Thursday, April 2 has said that he has gone into quarantine in an undisclosed place.

The chief of Nizamuddin Markaz, Maulana Saad, has been absconding after an FIR was filed by the Delhi Police against him.

At least two teams of the Delhi police are in western UP to trace Mohammed Saad while his close relatives have been questioned by the police to find out his whereabouts. The residences of Saad's relatives have also been searched.

Delhi police on a hunt to trace the Chief

So far, raids have been held in three of his residences in Delhi's Zakir Nagar and Nizamuddin. A technical team of Crime Branch has also started tracing the IP address of the new audio of Saad which was uploaded on Wednesday.

Caught in the eye of a storm over sheltering more than 2000 religious followers in a Delhi mosque during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Amir (chief) of Tablighi Jamaat, Maulana Saad Khandhlawi has been a controversial Muslim cleric for years.

According to the recent reports, a team of Delhi Police has been asked to prepare a list of Indians who were present at the gathering who left the Markaz before March 24.

824 foreign nationals visited

Sources said thousands of Indian nationals apart from 824 foreign nationals attended the gathering of Markaz at Nizamuddin in Delhi before leaving for Chilla activities in different states. The police have been keeping contact with 14 hospitals where people who were inside the mosque have been admitted after they were evacuated on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police, in their recent updates have been sharing the details of these individuals with law enforcement agencies of different states so that they can be traced and quarantined.