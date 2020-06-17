Actress Nivetha Thomas has completed four years in Telugu cinema. She said she is looking forward to seeing the audience in the movies as many characters.

Nivetha took to Instagram, where she shared a childhood photograph. On the image, she wrote, "4 years today my first Telugu film hit the screens and since then, It's been a joy! The actress said that she will forever remain a devout student of cinema.

"Cinema always provides and I shall forever remain a devout student. So! Here is Chinni Nivetha saying pedha thanks to all her well wishers and fans for being of constant support though all these years. So much to see, so many to be... Long live cinema."

She captioned the photograph, "4 years ago today, I debuted in a new industry learnt a new language. Met various people and began picking up different skills.. Stories, movies, discussions, thoughts, dialogues, questions, characters, knowledge and scripts became a part of my world."

Nivetha Thomas added, "And I love this quite a lot so I bear hug it pretty tight too! Anyway, been a good 4 years and I'm looking forward to seeing you in the movies as so many characters! Thank you, from my heart. Thank you all."

Nivetha made her Telugu debut in 2016 with the action-thriller Gentleman opposite Nani. She was then seen in other Telugu films like Jai Lava Kusa, Juliet Lover of Idiot, 118 and Brochevarevarura.

She currently awaits the release of V, an action thriller directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. It also features Sudheer Babu, Nani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar and Srinivas Avasarala. V is Nani's 25th film and he will be portraying a negative role for the first time. The film was slated for a March release, but has been pushed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.