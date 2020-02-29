Summer is here, and it means movie bonanza for all the movie buffs has arrived. Just like every year, filmmakers are announcing the release dates of their films as an official announcement that they are arriving in summer. As it is the holiday season, summer is the best time to release some biggies. Well, here's the list of the most-awaited projects this summer.

V, the movie

This film is a multi-starrer that has Sudheer Babu, Nani, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas in lead roles. Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the film is a thriller that portrays Nani in negative shades and Sudheer Babu as a cop. The teaser was unveiled recently and has increased expectations on the film already. Indraganti is known for making feel-good movies and his last was Sammohanam, which released in 2018. V, the movie is slated for release on March 26, on the occasion of Ugadi.

Nishabdam

Anushka Shetty and Madhavan are playing lead roles in this thriller, directed by debutant Hemanth Madhukar. Anushka will be seen playing a speech and hearing impaired artist. Nishabdam has completely shot bin Seattle and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen is also part of this film. Slated for release on April 2, fans of Anushka and Madhavan as well are waiting to witness the magic on screen.

Aranya

Rana Daggubati has revealed that he has lost over 30 kilos of Aranya and this point itself makes the audiences want to know what is so interesting in the film. Pulkit Samrat and Vishnu Vishal are the other two lead actors in this film which is slated for release in April. The film is releasing in multiple languages and is directed by Prabhu Solomon.

Red

Arun Vijay's blockbuster hit film Thadam is remade in Telugu as Red. Ram Pothineni, who is basking in the success of iSmart Shanka, has stepped into Arun Vijay's shoes for this film. For the first time ever, Ram will be seen portraying dual roles. Directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Kavi Kishore, the film has Nivetha Pethuraj as a cop and Amrita of Vigil fame.

Miss India

Within a very less span of time, Keerthy Suresh has become very much popular and is definitely, one of the most sought after actresses in the country now. In this film, Keerthy plays the role of a middle-class girl who aims to win the Miss India beauty pageant. The film is directed by Narendranath and has Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Nadiya and others in key roles.

Vakeel Saab (Pink remake)

This Pawan Kalyan starrer is definitely one of the most awaited films of the year. Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of Bollywood blockbuster film Pink. Slated for release on May 15, expectations on this film are touching the sky with each passing day. #PSPK26 is special to all his fans as the actress is making a comeback to films after two years. So his fans can't keep calm!

Krack

It has been a really long time since Ravi Teja has bagged a hit. His recent flick Disco Raja had also tanked at the box office. So all the eyes are on Krack now. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. It's been a long time since even Shruti is seen in a Telugu film. Ravi Teja will be seen as a cop in the film. The teaser is out already.