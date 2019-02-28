Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's much-awaited Telugu movie 118 featuring Shalini Pandey and Nivetha Thomas in the female leads is set for worldwide release on March 1 and it is premiered in the US on February 28.

The film 118 is one of the most-awaited Tollywood action thrillers of 2019. Its promos have generated a lot of curiosity and expectations about the movie. The hype surrounding it made its theatrical rights for Rs 14 crore, which is the highest amount for a flick starring Kalyan Ram. The distributors have made grand arrangements for its worldwide release on Friday.

The movie 118 marks the directorial debut of cameraman KV Guhan is the second production of Mahesh S Koneru, who has bankrolled it under his banner East Coast Productions. The producer tweeted, "#118Movie - All set for the grand release tomorrow. Watch at your nearest theatres. @NANDAMURIKALYAN @i_nivethathomas @shalinipandeyyy #KVGuhan"

Nirvana Cinemas has bagged the overseas rights of 118 and its premiere show will be held in the US today. They have already delivered the content, released the schedule and theatre list and also made advance booking available. The distributors tweeted, "#118Movie drives shipped to all theaters. US Premieres from Feb 28th as planned. @smkoneru @i_nivethathomas @shalinipandeyyy

The movie 118 was expected to be released in over 100 screens across the US, but Nirvana Cinemas could book less than 40 screens for it. Talking about the reason, the distributors tweeted, "Guys, as the project has been finalized in last minute we could only get limited screens. We are actively working on adding more screens from next week. Stay tuned. Sorry for the inconvenience."

