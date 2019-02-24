Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's much-awaited movie 118 has completed the formalities of the censor board and set for release on March 1. Balakrishna and Jr NTR will attend its pre-release event as chief guests.

The movie 118 is a romantic action thriller starring Kalyan Ram, Nivetha Thomas and Shalini Pandey. Ace cameraman KV Guhan turning director with this film, which is produced by Mahesh Koneru. The film has wrapped up its formalities the censor board, which has cleared it for the theatrical release by giving it a U/A certificate. The makers have now kick-started its promotion and the pre-release event is a part of it.

Shreyas Group, which is managing this function, has confirmed that the pre-release event of 118 will be held at the JRC Convention Center in Hyderabad on February 25. The media house tweeted, "The much-awaited event is here! @NANDAMURIKALYAN's #118Movie Pre Release Event TOMORROW at JRC Convention Center, Hyd 6 PM on."

After the death of Nandamuri Hari Krishna, Balakrishna and Jr NTR were united and shared the stage at the pre-release event of Aravinda Sametha. They are set to appear together again and they will be the chief guest at the pre-release function of 118. Producer Mahesh Koneru tweeted, " Balakrishna Garu and NTR Garu will be attending as the Chief Guests for Kalyan Ram's #118MoviePreReleaseEventTomorrow."

Fans can take part in a contest to win passes for the pre-release event of 118. Shreyas Group tweeted, "#118MovieContestAlert Hey Everyone! Are you all waiting for #118MoviePreRelease Event free-passes for TOMORROW? Then here we go, answer these simple questions & grab your free-passes. Event by: @shreyasgroup #118Movie #ContestAlert #118MoviePreReleaseEventTomorrow."

In a recent interview, Kalyan Ram revealed that 118 is inspired by a real incident that happened in the life of director KV Guhan. Its theatrical trailer has offered a glimpse at its storyline is about the death of a young lady (Nivetha Thomas). How an investigative journalist (Kalyan Ram) unravel the mystery forms the crux of the movie.