After bagging two back to back hits with Ninnu Kori and 118, actress Nivetha Thomas has become one of the most sought after actresses in Tollywood. Though she has done very few films in Tollywood, her popularity is going high as she chooses to be part of films that have scripts with variety.

The actress is excited about playing the leading lady in Brochevarevarura, a Vivek Athreya directorial, which has Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi, Nivetha Pethuraj and Satyadev also in lead roles. Nivetha plays Mithra, a young kuchipudi dancer. Asked about what is so special about Mithra and her gang R3, she said: "Vishnu, Rahul and Darshi are called as R3 and their rapport and bonding with Mithra is something that is going to win hearts of the audience. Mithra is just like every other girl. From going to a coeducation school to being part of gang of boys, and having friends who can do anything for her, Mithra is a normal girl and being nothing special is the speciality of her."

Nivetha has Rajinikanth's Darbar and Indraganti Mohana Krishna's V in her kitty as of now. As per the news, Nivetha is playing Rajinikanth's daughter in Darbar and stills of the actress, alongside Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Yogi Babu, have gone viral.

Asked about how is it being part of the film and sharing screen space with Rajinikanth, the actress said that she doesn't want to talk about anything that is related to Darbar. "I don't want to deny, or accept the news that says I am part of the film. It is true that still have been going viral, but that doesn't mean that I have to talk about the film. Well, all I can say is, most of the shooting of the film is done. I can't reveal anything more than that. But the truth is, I cant wait to talk more about the film," she added.

Shooting of V, for which she paired up with Nani for the third time and Indraganti, the director, for the second time, has completed its second schedule. "When Indraganti sir called and told me about the role, I said yes to it because I know that he can make me do the best and he will always give me the best. He is the one who brought me into Tollywood. I have complete faith in him," said the Mallu beauty.