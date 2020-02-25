Nithiin's Bheeshma has made a decent collection at the USA box office in the first weekend. The movie has ended the dry period in the industry post the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo (AVPL) and Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN).

Nithiin is one of young Tollywood heroes, who enjoy a huge fan following in North America and the success of A... Aa is a proof for it. The promos of Bheeshma had evoked a lot of interest among the viewers in the country. Blue Sky Cinemas released it in over 150 screens in the country. The distribution house also held its premiere shows in an equal number of cinema halls on Thursday, a day before it hit the screens in India.

Bheeshma opened to a decent response at the USA box office in its premiere shows on Thursday, but its collection was much lower than Nithiin's previous releases. Jeevi tweeted, "#Bheeshma collects a decent $94,244 from 143 locations through premieres on Thursday in USA on 20 February. Pretty good. Third highest premiere number for @actor_nithiin after #AAa ($281,455) and #ChalMohanRanga ($139,845)."

The Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer garnered positive talk and the word of mouth boosted its business on Friday. Bheeshma witnessed 60 percent increase on its first day. Jeevi tweeted, "#Bheeshma collects $151,697 from 144 locations in the USA on Friday (21 February) and total gross so far is $245,941. Good growth from premieres. Expect it to cross half a million mark by the weekend! Very good!"

Bheeshma stunned everyone by showing over 85 percent growth on Saturday when compared to its Friday business. The movie surpassed $500,000 mark at the USA box office on its second day. Jeevi tweeted, "There is 85% spike on Saturday compared to Friday in the USA for #Bheeshma. It collects $284,850 from 157 locations on 22 Feb in the USA and total gross so far is $530,791."

As is the trend, Bheeshma showed a decline on Sunday, but its numbers are bigger than that of Friday. Jeevi tweeted, "#Bheeshma collects $158,472 from 151 locations in USA on Sunday and the total gross is $689,263. Sunday gross is $7k higher than Friday gross which shows gaining momentum. Following the jackpot of #AVPL, US distributor @Blueskycinemas is minting money with #Bheeshma too! How much do you think, it will make in long run?."

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru, which were the first big-ticket releases of 2020, became a blockbuster success at the USA box office. A series of hyped Telugu movies like Entha Manchivaadavuraa, Disco Raja, Aswathama, Jaanu and World Famous Lover hit the screens, but all of them failed to make it big. Now, Bheeshma has broken that jinx at the USA box office and brought new hopes to the industry.