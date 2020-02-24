Nithiin's Bheeshma has made a fantastic collection in three days and turned a profitable film. Post AVPL release, it has broken the jinx at the box office, which Vijay Devarakonda's World Famous Lover could not do.

Before its release, Bheeshma had decent hype and curiosity generated by Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's presence and its interesting promos. The hype helped the producers sell its theatrical rights at record prices. The distributors released the movie in a large number of cinema halls in bid to cash in on the viewers' craze.

The Venky Kudumula-directed romantic comedy film opened to superb response with some cinema halls witnessing 100 percent occupancy on Friday. Bheeshma reportedly collected around Rs 13 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day of its release. It became the biggest opener for Nithiin, beating the records of his previous films.

The Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was successful in striking a chord with the viewers and meeting their expectations. The word of mouth helped remain rock-steady at the ticket counters on the following days. Bheeshma has collected approximately Rs 28.75 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend.

Made on a medium budget, Bheeshma reportedly fetched Rs 23.50 crore for its producers from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 18.80 crore for its distributors in three days. The film has recovered 80 percent of their investments in its opening weekend. It will easily return the remaining 20 percent with a small profit share on the weekdays.

The Tollywood began 2020 on a grand note with the blockbuster success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released on January 12. Post this film, several hyped films hit the screens, but none of them became profitable ventures. Everyone expected to Vijay Devarakonda's World Famous Lover to break the jinx, but it also failed. Now, Bheeshma has done it and brought a ray of hope for the film industry.