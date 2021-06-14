The Telugu remake of Hindi's much-hyped black comedy-thriller Andhadhun will see Nithiin reprising the role of Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by 'Venkatadri Express' fame young filmmaker Merlapaka Gandhi, the movie is in the final stages of its making.

The makers today, made a note that the last shoot schedule for Maestro is to be commenced. The makers are taking all the precautions keeping the pandemic situations in mind. The shooting would be wrapped up soon.

Maestro cast and crew:

The movie Maestro would star Tamannah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles as well. Tamannah is to reprise Tabu's role from Andhadhun, while Nabha Natesh would be seen in Radhika Apte's role.

Maestro is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikhitha Reddy. Some important sequences were already shot in Dubai and now as the final schedule have commenced, the makers are to wrap up with the talkie part.

The music for Maestro is being composed by Mahati Sagar. Mahati Sagar who composed music for Nithiin's latest hit 'Bheeshma' got a decent feedback and the album was a good hit.

Maestro was initially slated for the release on 11th of June, which got postponed for obvious reasons. Now that the makers are eyeing to break the pumpkin, the new release date for Maestro is expected to be announced soon.

Nithiin completes 19 years in movies

It is reported that actor Nithiin has completed 19 years in the movie industry. Nithiin who appeared in Teja's directorial 'Jayam' was introduced to the movies on this day 19 years ago. Nithiin has come a long way, tasting super hits and utter flops in his movie career. Well, he still manages to grab the attention of the audience.

The movie Andhadhun revolves around the story of a blind pianist and how he unintentionally gets involved in a murder crime. Andhadhun grabbed 3 National Film Awards for the Best Feature Film in Hindi, the Best Actor for Ayushmann, and the Best Screenplay (2018-19).