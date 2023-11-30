NISAR is a great example of the strong US-India partnership: NASA administrator

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stated that NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) is a great example of the strong US-India partnership.

Speaking at 'Reaching for the Stars: A Conversation with NASA and ISRO', programme at Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) here, Nelson motivated the students, emphasising the importance of curiosity, perseverance, and passion in the pursuit of knowledge and excellence.

Highlighting the ever-growing collaboration between the US and India in the space sector, he said countries can achieve more when they join forces to explore outer space.

"Students across the world are deepening their passion in science and technology, preparing them to be the future innovators and pioneers that help humanity soar to new heights, traverse previously untouched terrain and unlock more secrets of the universe," said Administrator Bill Nelson.

"It is an honour to be in Bengaluru where it's clear that NASA and ISRO's work together will create possibilities that benefit members of the Artemis Generation in both our countries – and around the world."

Recollecting the long-standing cooperation between ISRO and NASA, ISRO Scientific Secretary Shantanu Bhatawdekar acknowledged the continuing support in Gaganyaan, and looks forward to much anticipated data from NISAR.

Addressing the students, former Indian Astronaut Rakesh Sharma said, "As a signatory of the Artemis Accord, I now look forward to a convergence of India's cultural ethos with NASA's motto- "For the Benefit of All"."

NASA Administrator also noted how the upcoming joint NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) mission, scheduled for launch in 2024 is just one example of how the US and India's partnership in space is helping people on Earth. Data from NISAR will help people worldwide better manage natural resources and hazards, as well as provide information for scientists to better understand the effects and pace of climate change.

Over 200 public and private school students, aged 14 to 16, seized the opportunity to ask Nelson and Rakesh Sharma about their journey, exciting developments in space exploration, and opportunities available for aspiring scientists and engineers.

The event, jointly organised by the US government and VITM, aimed to foster a spirit of curiosity and exploration among the students.

VITM Director K. A. Sadhana welcomed the guests, and US Consulate General Chennai Spokesperson Samantha Jackson thanked the dignitaries for their time to inspire the Artemis Generation. The Office of the Spokesperson at The US Consulate General in Chennai facilitated the NASA-ISRO Space Diplomacy student outreach programme, press gaggle, and social media engagement in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from IANS)