Delhi's Patiala House court have asked the Tihar jail authorities to apprise it of various legal remedies availed by all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case on Tuesday, June 4.

Additional Sessions judge, Pawan Kumar Jain, also asked the Tihar Jail superintendent to appear in person with the status report detailing the availed and pending legal remedies, on July 19. The move came in response to an application filed by Nirbhaya's parents in February this year, seeking expeditious execution of the convicts.

"It's been seven years since we are fighting the case. For some reason it is being stretched. I request the Central and state government to fast-track the process and execute the convicts," said Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi.

"If the justice is delivered fast, it will only strengthen people's trust in the justice system and the court," she added.

Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, had also requested President Ram Nath Kovind to streamline the judicial process and ensure hanging of the four convicts, earlier this year.

The Supreme Court had upheld the death sentence of the accused, Mukesh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh, in July last year, dismissing their review plea. The move had left them with the option of filing a curative plea in the SC and mercy plea before the president.