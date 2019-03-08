Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's seaside bungalow in Alibaug, a coastal town south of Mumbai, was demolished using dynamite sticks on Friday.

This was the second attempt to demolish the 30,000 square feet building. Efforts to demolish the building was going on for a month. The previous attempt to demolish the bungalow was not successful since construction was made with superior quality material.

To get the Rs 100 crore structure down, authorities suggested removing the tiles and plasters so that the pillars could be exposed and will come down easily. The dynamite sticks were placed in holes drilled into the pillars for maximum impact.

The bungalow, known as Roopanya, was marked for illegal construction. It was said that the building violated the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ). According to Business Today, a garden outside the villa was between the bungalow and the beach which falls on government land as well as the CRZ land.

Nirav Modi is known to have hosted many parties for high profile guests in the bungalow.

The demolition of the bungalow was authorised by the Bombay High Court after NGO Shamburaje Yuva Kranti filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in 2009. It was against illegal constructions in the area which violate the high tide and low tide zones along Raigad beaches. Due to this, 58 other buildings, such as bungalows, hotels and resorts, have also received demolition notice.

Nirav Modi, along with his uncle Mehul Choksi, is already in trouble in the Rs 1,300 crore Punjab National Bank scam. Modi had earlier asked the Bombay High Court to rule against the demolition of Roopanya since it was part of the properties attached to the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into the PNB scam. However, the court ruled against Modi resulting in the building's demolition.