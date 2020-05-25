Super Bowl halftime show of 2004 was one of the most scandalous events in the history of NFL and at the centre of the controversy were Justin Timberlake and Jannet Jackson, now known as 'Nipplegate'.

At halftime show, Justin Timberlake while performing with Janet on duet 'Rock Your Body' pulled off a piece of Janet's costume exposing her right breast with nipple covered by a star shaped shield. Janet looked shocked as her asset was revealed to almost 143 million viewers on live television on CBS.

It is reportedly said that the 'Nipplegate' incident gave birth to phrase "wardrobe malfunction".

"Justin was supposed to pull away the rubber bustier to reveal a red lace bra. The garment collapsed and her breast was accidentally revealed," Jackson's publicist reportedly said in a statement after the incident

After the incident Janet was forced to take blame for the controversy and was asked to apologise, not only that she was barred from Grammy's of that year and subject to public shaming.

In 2006, two years after the incident Timberlake confessed that he failed to stand by Janet considering the fact that she took entire blame on her. But the damage was already done.

Post 'Nipplegate' Janet's carrer went southwards while Timberlake's benefitted.

Surprisingly, Timberlake was invited to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in year 2018 while Janet never returned to the show.

Till today, 'Nipplegate' has been a mystery as no one knows exactly what lead to this scandalous incident.