Can these two get any cuter? Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake shared an intimate and adorable moment.

Taking to social media, the Sexy Back singer shared a hilarious video singing Happy Birthday to himself while his wife enjoyed a cat nap.

'Gotta work tomorrow for my bday so wifey really going all out tonight...' Justin captioned.

The clip saw the star softly singing Happy Birthday to himself while in the car on the way to dinner in New York City.

Apparently while spanning the camera, The Sinner star was seen breathing in some fresh air during a nap.

Reportedly as Justin began to sing louder, he woke up the beauty. 'I'm just preparing for our big night out. Just preparing,' she said. And while many took to the comments section to wish the Mirrors star ahead of his special day, others jumped on to defend Jessica. It is known that Justin and Jessica first began dating 12-years-ago in 2007 before getting engaged in 2011.

They married the following year at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy, and welcomed son Silas Randall into the world in 2015. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel sure look like couple goals.

Justin Timberlake had shared some disappointing news earlier when he confirmed that he will not be among the artists at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this spring. Jessica Biel is seemingly taking a well-deserved break, she does not seem to have any upcoming movies in 2019, but who knows she may surprise us and we hope she does. You can check out the pics here: