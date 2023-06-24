In a raid at a pet shop, the Delhi Police have recovered 19 special species of tortoises and 40 special species of parrots in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area.

However, the shopkeeper managed to flee from the spot, an official said on Saturday.

According to police, on Friday, they received information regarding the sale of banned special species of tortoise and parrots in the Shastri Park area.

The complainant, Gaurav Gupta, an Animal Welfare Officer with the PFA Organization, stated that he had observed the illegal sale of banned species of tortoise and parrots in a bird shop located near Buland Masjid in Shastri Park.

"Acting on the complaint, a police team was formed and a raid was conducted along with the complainant and his team," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

Sensing the police raid, the shopkeeper fled from his shop. "On search, we recovered 19 special species of tortoises and 40 parrots," said the DCP.

Accordingly, a case under sections 9/39/49A/50/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, 11(1)(I) the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shastri Park police station.

"Further investigation is going and a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused, who is on the run," the official added.

(With inputs from IANS)