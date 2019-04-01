The islands of Andaman and Nicobar are trembling as nine medium intensity earthquakes, with a magnitude ranging from 4.7 to 5.2 has hit the islands on Monday (April 1) morning just in a span of two hours.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the first jolt with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14 am, followed by another jolt with a magnitude of 5 a couple of minutes later, reports PTI.

As per the report, the last jolt was recorded at 6.54 am with a magnitude of 5.2. However, the quakes did not cause any damage or loss of life or property.

The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes as it lies in the highly intense seismic zone. The islands have witnessed a series of mild tremors this year. A medium intensity earthquake had struck the islands on March 23 with a 5.1 intensity on the Richter scale. On February 13, an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale had hit the Andaman Islands region.

It is also not unusual for the islands to witness more than two-three quakes a day. Frank Hoogerbeets, who runs earthquake forecasting website Ditrianum, has once again predicted that a massive earthquake measuring somewhere around 6 to 7 in the Richter scale could take place soon reports ABP news.

(Inputs from agencies)