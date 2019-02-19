Frank Hoogerbeets, a self-proclaimed seismic researcher has been predicting earthquakes for the past couple of years on his website 'Ditrianum'. Interestingly, some of the predictions made by Hoogerbeets turned true, and it has made some section of people believe that the researcher's predictions based on planetary alignments are authentic.

In his recent prediction, Hoogerbeets argued that a rare planetary alignment has occurred a few days back, the consequences of this cosmic phenomenon could bring catastrophic consequences on the earth.

As per Hoogerbeets, the gravitational pull exerted by Uranus and Mars are destabilizing the tectonic plates on the earth, and it will cause strong tremors on the planet. Hoogerbeets also added that this mega-quake will measure more than 8 in the Richter scale, and if it happens, massive destruction will be triggered in the affected area.

"From the 17th to the 21st will be extremely critical with potentially a high 7 to 8+ magnitude earthquake. The most critical of these days will be from the 19th to the 21st," wrote Frank Hoogerbeets on his website.

It should be noted that Frank Hoogerbeets had previously predicted that a powerful earthquake will hit the planet after February 14, while a moderately powerful quake that measured 6.4 on the Richter scale jolted Papua New Guinea on February 17, and soon, a tsunami alert was issued.

Even though Hoogerbeets has been continuously predicting possible earthquakes, experts have always dismissed his claims stating that no current technology in the modern world is capable of predicting seismic activities with precision.

However, a section of conspiracy theorists argue that it is the approach of an invisible planet named 'Planet X' or 'Nibiru' is responsible for the increase in seismic activities. As per these conspiracy theorists, Nibiru is a killer planet that is lurking in the edges of the solar system, and it is now in its collision course towards the blue planet.