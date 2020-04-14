Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had secretly married actress Radhika Shetty in 2006. The actress had formally confirmed the news four years later and after the birthday pictures of their daughter Shamika surfaced online.

Bigamy

There was controversies surrounding the marriage while HD Kumaraswamy was still married to Anitha and had a grown-up son Nikhil.However, this issue died since it was an internal matter of the family.

Years later, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, in his first interview, was asked for his comments about his half-sister Shamika, daughter of Radhika, and he clearly stated that he has no connection with her family.

Nikhil's Reaction

"I do not know her and do not have any relationship with her. I am not that large-hearted to accept her as my half-sister. Whatever there was between my dad and Radhika is his private affair and I have never spoken to him about it. It is, however, over now," The Times of India quoted him as saying.

Thereafter, he never commented about Radhika or about his daughter.

Radhika's Silence

Even Radhika has refused to talk about her relationship with HD Kumaraswamy once she confirmed about her marriage. Their relationship garnered national limelight once he became the Chief Minister of Karnataka again in 2018.

Low-Key Wedding

Meanwhiile, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is ready to tie the knot. He is scheduled to marry Revathi in a simple event at the girl's residence on 17 April. He was supposed to tie the knot in a grand function in Ramanagara on the same date, but decided to get hitched in a low-key event due to the Coronavirus outbreak.