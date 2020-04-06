Uncertainty had loomed over Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but it has now been revealed that the marriage is on as planned before. The actor-politician, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, will tie the knot in a low-key event.

Marriage at Girl's House

The wedding will be performed in a simple event at Mallathahalli at the girl's residence. The couple will marry in the presence of their family members and close relative. Approximately, 20 members will be gracing the event.

Sa Ra Govindu, former President of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and family friend of Nikhil Kumaraswamy, has confirmed that the wedding is happening on 17 April. "When he had called me recently, I enquired about the wedding. He said that the couple is tying the knot in a simple event, but only limited people are attending it,"

HDK Planned Grand Wedding in Ramanagara

Nikhil Kumaraswamy was supposed to tie the knot in a grand event in Ramanagara district. "I want to show my gratitude to the people of Ramanagara and Channapatna who gave me a new lease of life in politics. We intend to distribute invitation for each and every house from this region," HD Kumaraswamy had told the media earlier.

HD Kumaraswamy, who was born in Hassan district, says that he is using his son's wedding as an opportunity to show his respect and love for the people of Ramanagara for giving him life in politics.

However, both the families decided at later stage about cancelling the plans, since the country is being hit by Coronavirus aka Covid-19.

Is Nikhil Kumaraswamy disappointed over change in plans?

"No," says Sa Ra Govindu. "He wanted to keep the event simple and initially wished to marry in a temple." However, there is a possibility of the Gowdas throwing a grand wedding reception once the situation in the country returns to normalcy.

Nikhil got engaged to Revathi, grand-neice of Vijay Nagar MLA M Krishnappa in February.