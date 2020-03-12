Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding is impacted by the fears of fast-spreading disease Coronavirus. The actor-turned-politician is scheduled to tie the knot to Revathi at Ramanagara district at a huge gathering on 17 April.

As per the reports, the wedding preparations are underway and it is expected to be held in a place located between Channapatna and Ramanagara. However, the latest buzz is that the Gowda family has decided to change the venue over the fears of Coronavirus.

It is said that the wedding might be held at the Palace Grounds. However, an official confirmation is awaited on this development.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had choosen Ramanagara as the wedding venue for a reason. "I want to show my gratitude to the people of Ramanagara and Channapatna who gave me a new lease of life in politics. We intend to distribute invitation for each and every house from this region," he had told media.

HD Kumaraswamy, who was born in Hassan district, says that he is using his son's wedding as an opportunity to show his respect and love for the people of Ramanagara for giving him life in politics.

Nikhil's engagement with Revathi was held at an upscale hotel in Bengaluru on 11 February. It was a rare event which had the presence of big names from the state politics from different parties. "We both do not prefer wedding, but would like to tie the knot in the presence of our well-wishers," the groom was quoted as saying.

Revathi is the grandniece of Vijayanagar MLA, M Krishnappa.