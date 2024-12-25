Night temperatures drop to bone-chilling low in Kashmir

Minimum temperature dropped further across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as Srinagar city froze at minus 7.3 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said that Srinagar city recorded minus 7.3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature while Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded minus 6.6 and minus 8.4 as the minimum temperature respectively.

Jammu city recorded 7.1, Katra town 6.7, Batote 0.7, Banihal minus 1.3 and Bhaderwah minus 1.6 as the minimum temperature.

The MeT officials said that weather is likely to remain erratic till the first week of January while light rainfall in the Jammu division and cloudy weather are expected on December 28.

"Generally, there is going to be no change in the weather in J&K during the next 10 to 15 days," the MeT officials said.

As the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold called the 'Chillai Kalan' started on December 21, extreme cold has tightened its grip on Kashmir Valley.

Chilly wind from snowclad mountains coupled with the sub-zero temperatures in the mainland, have added to the chill factor.

Water taps remain frozen in the mornings, as roads have become slippery and water bodies like rivers, lakes, streams and springs remain partially frozen.

Boatmen in the Dal Lake and other lakes of the Valley have to struggle their passage through frozen water by breaking sheets of frozen water.

Firepot woven in a basket of willow wicker called the 'Kangri' is kept under a loose tweed overgarment, the 'Pheran' to provide instant warmth during the intense winter cold by Kashmiris. Due to shortages of electric power in J&K, using electric appliances for warmth and boiling water has become dicey since unscheduled power shutdowns and curtailments have become a routine for the cold-stricken locals.

