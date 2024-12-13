Professor Umesh Rai has been reappointed as Vice-Chancellor of Jammu University for three years. According to an order issued by the Lieutenant Governor's secretariat, the incumbent Vice Chancellor has been reappointed for a term of three years.

"In the exercise of the power vested in me under section 12(5) of The Jammu and Kashmir Universities Act, 1969, I Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, University of Jammu, hereby re-appoint Prof Umesh Rai, as Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, for a term of three (3) years w.e.f 05.04.2025, the date of the completion of the existing term as the Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu", reads the order issued in the name Manoj Sinha Chancellor, University of Jammu, Jammu by Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary of Lieutenant Governor.

Rai was earlier appointed as Vice Chancellor

Umesh Rai, Professor in the Department of Zoology, University of Delhi, was appointed as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jammu for a period of three years on March 20, 2022. He termed was started on April 16, 2022, when he took over charge as Vice Chancellor of Jammu University.

Prof Umesh Rai did his PhD in Zoology from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1986 and worked as a CSIR Research Associate there from 1988 to 1992. He joined the University of Delhi in 1992 as a Lecturer in the Department of Zoology and has been serving there as a Professor since 2006.

As Vice-Chancellor of Jammu University, he replaced Prof Manoj Kumar Dhar, who completed his tenure of three years in 2021. Prof Umesh Rai took over as 14th Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu. An academician of international repute, Prof. Rai has around thirty years of rich professional experience as an educationist, researcher, and administrator.

Besides, setting up world-class experimental facilities at Delhi University, Prof Rai is also credited with implementing the 'Choice Based Credit System' in 2015 as well as the implementation of the Innovation Project Scheme in 2012 to encourage undergraduate students and faculty in colleges to go beyond the classroom and create an appropriate ecosystem conducive to foster inclusive innovation.