The Jammu and Kashmir Government formally issued an official order to constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee to review the reservation in the Union Territory. The order was issued as a follow-up action to the decision taken by Omar Abdullah's Cabinet on November 22 regarding a comprehensive look into reservations in government jobs.

According to an order issued by Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner/Secretary General Administration Department J&K, the Cabinet Sub-Committee is comprised of three ministers, namely Sakeena Masood, Javed Ahmad Rana, and Satish Sharma.

This Committee has been assigned the task of examining the grievances of aspirants of various posts regarding reservation rules in consultation with all stakeholders. "The Committee shall be served by the Social Welfare Department and shall submit its report to the Council of Ministers," the order reads.

Omar promised to review reservation rules

After the National Conference, Lok Sabha Ruhullah Mehdi warned to sit in front of his house against the existing reservation rules, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on November 22 announced a review of the existing reservation policy.

While announcing the formation of a panel, Omar Abdullah declared that the Cabinet has set up a subcommittee of three ministers to examine the reservation policy.

"The Committee will review past developments, assess recent Supreme Court rulings, and determine whether we have progressed or if the situation remains unchanged," Omar said.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the committee would ensure justice is delivered to everyone without infringing on anyone's rights. "The committee has been given time to complete its review and will submit a report to the Cabinet, after which a decision will be made," he added.

Earlier, Omar acknowledged the ongoing discussions about reservation. "Youth are facing difficulties, and complaints are being made. Our young people, particularly those from the open category, feel their rights are being overlooked. At the same time, those who have been brought into the reservation ambit do not want any reduction in their rights," he said.

NC MP threatened to sit outside CM's residence

The National Conference Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, Ruhullah Mehdi, had threatened to sit outside the residence of the Chief Minister if his demand of reviewing reservation rules was not fulfilled.

Responding to the campaign launched on social media against the existing reservation rules in J&K, Mehdi posted on his social media account, "And I will sit with all of you outside the office or the residence of Chief Minister".

"I have neither forgotten nor backtracked on the issue of rationalization of reservation. Away from the X (Twitter), I have talked with the Chief Minister twice and multiple times with other colleagues about this issue. I am told that there is some confusion about the distribution of the rules of business on many issues between the elected government and the other undemocratically imposed office and this subject is one among them. I am assured that the government will take a decision to rationalize the policy soon," he stated.

"While I respect the institution of the elected government and their right to make decisions. And I think it is fair and logical to give them some time to find a solution. I, at the same time, understand the urgency of the matter," he observed.

"Therefore, I would request all of you to wait till I attend the Parliament session which starts on 25th November and concludes on 22nd December. If the decision is not taken till then, I will sit with all of you outside the residence or the office of the Chief Minister," the Lok Sabha member threatened.

Currently, Jammu and Kashmir provides reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Pahari-speaking people, and several other categories including Residents of Backward Areas (RBA), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Residents of Border Areas.

Reservations in Jammu and Kashmir include:

· Scheduled Castes (SC): 8%

· Scheduled Tribes (ST): 10%

· Other Backward Classes (OBC): 8%

· Residents of Backward Areas (RBA): 10%

· Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 10%

· People living along the Line of Actual Control/International Border: 4%

· Paharis and other tribes: 10%

The cumulative reservation has reached the 60 percent mark, a threshold that has long been considered the constitutional upper limit for reservation in India as per Supreme Court rulings.