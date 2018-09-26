Has Nicki Minaj finally found love? Looks like there are definitely some sparks that went off between Minaj and British race car driver, Lewis Hamilton. After being spotted together at the New York Fashion Week, Minaj (35) and Hamilton (33) seemed to have taken their blossoming romance overseas.

The couple was spotted exiting a hotel elevator in Dubai on September 24. A source close to the singer recently revealed to Hollywood Life, "It's early days for Nicki and Lewis, so she doesn't want to jinx anything by saying they're dating, but they're definitely getting close. There was an instant attraction between them the first moment they met, but neither of them wanted to jump straight in to anything serious, so they've been taking their time and getting to know each other."

The insider continued, "Nicki is super into Lewis though, she adores his cute accent, and loves how successful and confident he is. Lewis has definitely got enough swagger to keep Nicki interested, now it's just a case of them making the time to be together as they both have crazy insane schedules."

The Formula One ace has been previously linked to a whole string of ladies including Nicole Scherzinger, Rita Ora and models Winnie Harlow and Barbara Palvin.

Apparently, a serious relationship is yet to be decided considering their busy schedules; however, both Minaj and Hamilton are enjoying their time together. "This is at best a work in progress to be a relationship because Lewis definitely loves his freedom and loves to date beautiful women so for him to settle down is not something he is exactly interested in, but he does like Nicki," the insider said.

"Their schedules and his eyes on many women may thwart this from becoming an official thing, but they are definitely enjoying their time together when they have it. It's more of a friends with benefits type of situation over anything else. But never say never for something to develop into something more down the line, but nothing super soon. They seem to get it that they both just want to have fun," added the insider.