Rumoured lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are painting the town red — holidaying together, attending weddings and grabbing a bite at food joints of late. But where was the Quantico star when the Jonas brother was performing at the MTV Movie & TV Awards this year?

The Baywatch actress decided to not be Nick's plus one at the event this year that took place over the weekend gone by. The singer was seen walking down the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet this year solo wearing all-black ensemble which included a leather jacket, a printed shirt, slacks, and boots.

This was a clear indication that his new girlfriend was not going to watch his performance live but might catch his act on TV like everyone else. While Nick was busy performing at the annual event, Priyanka was celebrating her niece's birthday. The actress took to Instagram to share a few moments from the weekend while she was away from her beau.

Regardless of their different weekend plans, the couple is spending more and more time together. Talking about their recent rendezvous at Nick's cousin's wedding, a source told People that the couple could be getting into something serious.

"It's a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin's wedding. He's dated a lot over the last couple years but it's never been anything serious, so this is a big step," the insider shared. An eyewitness also told TMZ that the couple colour coordinated at the event.

While fans are having mixed reactions to the 25-year-old singer dating the 35-year-old actress, Nick's ex-girlfriend, Delta Goodrem is devastated by their new blooming romance. A source told Women's Day magazine, "Delta was left heartbroken. She feels she can't compete with a hottie from Hollywood, whose best friends are royals," an insider told the magazine.

Nick and Delta were together for a brief period back in 2012 however, things were pretty serious between the two.