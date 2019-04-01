Priyanka Chopra sure is cool when it comes to fans of her husband Nick Jonas. Recently during one of Nick's concerts, a female fan went crazy and threw her bra at Nick.

The undergarment floated to the bottom of the stage where it was picked up by none other than Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra, and in true Bollywood fashion. Priyanka used the undergarment as a prop and did a little jig.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra sure are couple goals. She doesn't seem insecure about her man at all. But when you're Priyanka Chopra, trivial things like insecurity are a distant thought. The pair recently partied with the rest of the family on a yacht, where they Nick and Priyanka were joined by Joe Jonas, his fiancé, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and their brother Kevin Jonas.

Reportedly Sophie and Priyanka have become good friends since falling for the brothers, who like to double date. Sophie Turner plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO TV show Game of Thrones and may have a very important part to play in the final seasons. Sophie had recently gotten into some trouble with her fans after she confessed that she had revealed the ending to the final season of Game of Thrones to her friends. But she later went on to clarify that she was taking her role on Game of Thrones seriously.

Priyanka Chopra on the other hand seems to be enjoying her newly wedded bliss, Priyanka Chopra doesn't seem to be in any hurry to return to Bollywood as she seems to be preparing to settle down in Hollywood.

Priyanka and Nick got married earlier this year and they seem adorable in love. You can check out the video here: