Priyanka Chopra may become a Royal godmother of sorts. Reportedly Meghan Markle's friend Priyanka Chopra is in the running to be godmother to her royal baby, according to the latest odds.

Meghan Markle is expected to give birth in April and as such preparations are being made for what happens after the baby arrives. And bookies are already trying to figure out which of Meghan Markle's famous friends will be the Royal baby's godmother or godfather.

Apparently, a host of her celebrity pals are on the list of potential royal godparents, including Indian actress Priyanka, George and Amal Clooney and tennis star Serena Williams. Bookies Ladbrokes makes it 3/1 that Priyanka will be the royal baby's godmother. Apparently, Meghan's best friend and stylish Jessica Mulroney is the favourite to be chosen at 4/6.

Ladbrokes spokesman Alex Apati said: "Famous faces are queuing up in the royal baby godparent betting but as things stand it's Jessica Mulroney who's seemingly a shoo-in for the honour."

Bookmaker Coral's odds on Priyanka being the royal tot's godmother are at 5/1.

They also have Meghan's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer at 3/1, Oprah Winfrey at 12/1, Soho House director Markus Anderson at 16/1 and former US president Barack Obama is even in with a chance at 33/1.

Princess Eugenie is 5/1, Prince William is 6/1 and Prince Harry's childhood pal Tom Inskip - who he is rumoured to have cooled his friendship with - is 4/1.

Coral's Harry Aitkenhead said: "We think that Jessica Mulroney is almost guaranteed to be a godmother to the new baby, and she tops our betting at 1/2.

"The latest addition to the royal family is likely to have a few godparents and there is plenty of other contenders, with Priyanka Chopra right in the mix at 5/1 along with Princess Eugenie."

Meghan Markle sure has a lot of choices to go through. The fact that Priyanka Chopra is in the running itself seems like a big deal. And we have to say that Priyanka may make a very good godparent if given the chance. And it does seem like the fact that she is even in the running means that there is no friction between the Bollywood actress and the Duchess of Sussex.