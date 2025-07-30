Nia Sharma and Ankita Lokhande were inseparable on Laughter Chefs. From making reels and pulling pranks to dancing like no one's watching, the two actresses brought the house down. The finale of the cooking reality show brought with it many revelations and gratitude notes. In one segment, Nia Sharma revealed how she hated Ankita Lokhande before coming onto the show.

Nia - Ankita's bond

Nia Sharma, who is known for her unfiltered statements and bold fashion choices, confessed that she couldn't see Ankita eye-to-eye before the show. She revealed that she just didn't like the Pavitra Rishta actress. However, equations changed once the two met on the show and got along like a house on fire.

"Mujhe nafrat thi Ankita Lokhande se pehle but ye show pe aane ke baad she has become my best friend. I am so grateful for that," the Naagin actress said. "What? We didn't know that, it's breaking news," Krushna Abhishek took a jibe at the two. Ankita soon joined the frame and gave Nia a tight hug.

Abhishek - Samarth grateful

Abhishek Kumar also spoke about how he and Samarth have joined hands with some of the biggest names of the television industry in doing the show. He added that he has grown up watching Karan Kundrra and to work with him on the show was a privilege.

"I and Samarth are working with such big faces that our parents get emotional all the time. We came into the industry just a few days back and all of us became like family, I'm very happy and grateful," he mentioned.

Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav became the winners of Laughter Chefs 2 by getting the highest golden stars. Elvish and Karan both expressed their gratitude for being on the show and receiving so much of love from the audience.